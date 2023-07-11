 Mumbai News: Fifth Cheating Case Filed Against Suspended Dean Of Sion Hospital
The Sion police have taken into custody Dr Rakesh Verma and his associate Luv Gupta for duping a Shahpur resident of ₹ 65 lakh by promising that his daughter would get an MBBS seat in the hospital's medical college.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Pic for representation | Unsplash

The Sion police have booked another cheating case against Dr Rakesh Verma, the suspended deputy dean of the Sion Hospital, and his associate Luv Gupta for allegedly duping a man of ₹65 lakh on the pretext of helping him secure an MBBS seat. While Dr Verma was already in jail in previous cases, Gupta was arrested after receiving the fresh complaint, said the police. So far, five similar offences have been booked against the doctor while his associate has been named in 13 such cases, said the police.

In his complaint, Manohar Patole, a resident of Shahapur, said that he was trying to get medical admission for his daughter. In the same regard, he met Dr Verma who offered a seat from management quota. During the discussions, Gupta and Dr Akhilesh Pal were also present.

Gupta asked for ₹1crore for a seat in the KJ Somaiya Medical College and ₹80 lakh for the Sion medical college, said the complainant, adding that he gave ₹20 lakh, after which he was given an admission form. Later, he paid ₹45 lakh through digital transaction.

A few days after the deal, the Sion police arrested Dr Verma for allegedly cheating parents on the pretext of allotting medical college seats. When Patole came to know about this, he went to the Sion Hospital and came to know that his daughter's name is not there in the admission list. He immediately lodged a first information report (FIR) against the trio.

The doctor has been named in similar offences filed at MRA Marg, Palghar, Navi Mumbai and Raigad police stations. A hunt is on for Dr Pal, said the police.

