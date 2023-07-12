Mumbai News: Ticketless Commuters On The Rise In AC Locals, ₹31.92 lakh Fine Collected

File Photo

The number of ticketless passengers traveling in AC local trains in Mumbai has witnessed a significant increase during the first quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, nearly doubling compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Central Railway. Between April and June 2023, a total of 9,593 ticketless passengers were caught traveling in AC locals, compared to 4,903 in the corresponding period in 2022.

The data also revealed a notable rise in the amount recovered from ticketless passengers, reaching ₹31.92 lakh in the current fiscal year, compared to ₹17.79 lakh in the first three months of last financial year.

Shortage of TC's on AC locals

Frequent commuters have expressed frustration over the shortage of ticket checkers in AC locals, particularly during rush hours, as it inconveniences genuine passengers.

However, some passengers have welcomed the initiative of surprise ticket checking in AC locals, while also urging the railway authorities to implement additional measures to deter ticketless travel. Sugandha Chavan, a regular passenger, emphasized the prevalence of ticketless travel during rush hours and stressed the need to address this issue effectively.

Rakesh Kambale, another commuter, suggested that stricter penalties for ticketless travel should be introduced to discourage offenders and ensure everyone pays their fair share. He believes that such measures would be instrumental in curbing the problem.

CR taking steps to crack down on ticketless passengers

Central Railway officials have acknowledged the issue and are taking proactive steps to address it. The deployment of more ticket checkers in AC locals is among the measures being undertaken. The officials further highlighted a 53.77% increase in bonafide passengers traveling in AC locals during the first quarter of 2023-2024.

Moreover, the daily average revenue from AC locals has surged by 52.04%, rising from Rs 13.35 lakh in 2022-2023 to Rs 25.65 lakh in 2023-2024. These figures indicate the growing demand for AC local train services and the positive financial impact it has had for the railway.

CR dedicated towards providing safe and comfortable travel

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, stated, "Presently, Central Railway runs 56 AC services with 4 rakes on its suburban section. Besides offering a safe and cool ride, travel by AC local has also become economical, especially after slashing fares a year ago." He also mentioned that railways have facilitated first-class quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly season ticket holders to travel in AC local trains by paying the fare difference between first-class and AC season tickets for the entire period, irrespective of the remaining days on their existing passes.

Central Railway officials expressed their commitment to providing a safe and comfortable travel experience for all passengers and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure compliance with the rules. The aim is to address the issue of ticketless travel effectively and maintain the integrity of the AC local train service.