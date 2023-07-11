Central Railway Introduces Modified EMU Rake for Enhanced Track Cleanliness | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a move aimed at improving track cleanliness and efficiency, the Central Railway has successfully transformed an old local train, known as an EMU rake, into a modified Muck Special EMU rake. This modification has significantly addressed the issue of accumulated garbage and muck along the railway lines, providing a cleaner and more efficient railway system.

Over the past three months of the current financial year, Central Railway's Mumbai division has already removed 6,200 truckloads of garbage from the track area and station premises. However, a considerable amount of waste continues to accumulate beside the tracks, particularly in the Vadala section of the harbour line.

Persistent garbage problem

Illegal encroachment near the tracks has been identified as one of the major causes of the persistent garbage problem. Slum dwellers have been identified as contributors, as they not only dispose of their waste on the tracks but also allow their drainage to flow onto the railway lines. Railway authorities emphasize that the lack of proper arrangements by local authorities exacerbates the situation.

Central Railway says it remains committed to combating the garbage issue. Recently, the railway introduced a modified local train rake on its Mumbai division, featuring a 25% increase in capacity for lifting garbage and muck. This modification has proven effective in track cleanliness.

The transformation involves converting all coaches, except the motor coaches, into flat wagons, allowing for efficient transportation of muck, dirt, and waste along the tracks. Previously, the load carrying capacity of the EMU rake was limited due to the coaches being covered. However, Central Railway's solution has increased the load-bearing capacity, leading to an improved cleaning process.

The modification has facilitated the use of heavy machinery, such as JCBs and earth-movers, for loading and unloading activities. This advancement reduces reliance on manpower and results in additional cost savings for the railway. Additionally, the modified EMU rake eliminates the need for locomotives at both ends during the transportation of heavy muck, further reducing costs.

Approx. Rs 2 crore to be saved as a result of the modification

Central Railway estimates an annual cost saving of approximately Rs 2 crore as a result of this modification.

The implementation of this modification; CR says, was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Rajnish Kumar Goyal (DRM/Mumbai Division), Vivek Acharya (CWM/Matunga), and Ramendra Kumar Rai (Sr.DEE/TRS/EMU Car Shed Kurla).

With the EMU trains now contributing to maintaining cleaner tracks, Central Railway continues to uphold the highest standards of cleanliness and efficiency in its operations. The initiative the railway's dedication to innovation and sustainability, ensuring a better travel experience for passengers in the densely interconnected Mumbai suburban system, a statement said.