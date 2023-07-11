Central Railways Introduce New Lecture Series 'Anubhuti' To Improve Productivity

Central Railway has introduced a unique initiative called 'Anubhuti' to foster productivity and efficiency within the organization by drawing from the experiences of accomplished individuals from various fields. | FPJ

Central Railway has introduced a unique initiative called 'Anubhuti' to foster productivity and efficiency within the organization by drawing from the experiences of accomplished individuals from various fields. The initiative involves a lecture series delivered by Senior Officers and talented individuals from within the Central Railway who have achieved remarkable success in their respective domains.

Latest lecture was on July 3

The latest lecture in the series, titled 'Grow into a Better Self,' took place on July 3rd, 2023. The featured speaker, Jagmohan Garg, Principal Chief Materials Manager of Central Railway, addressed the audience, sharing insights on how leveraging the knowledge and experiences of successful individuals within the organization can inspire and motivate employees to reach their full potential.

Another notable lecture was delivered by Anil Ramteke, Chief Materials Manager (Sales) of Central Railway, focusing on topics such as team building, collaboration, skill development, enhanced confidence, inspiration, and goal setting. These lectures attracted a significant turnout, with a large number of Officers, Inspectors, and staff in attendance. Field Officers and staff on outdoor duty were also able to participate in the sessions online.

Inaugural lecture was on May 23

The inaugural lecture of the 'Anubhuti' series took place on May 23rd, 2023, featuring Ansari Jamal, Office Superintendent of the Materials Management Department (Stores) at Central Railway. Jamal, who is not only a respected Office Superintendent but also a renowned footballer and coach of the Central Railway Football Team, shared his life's learning experiences during the lecture. He emphasized the importance of discipline, setting targets, learning from failures, and promoting team spirit.

Objective of 'ANUBHUTI'

The primary objective of the 'Anubhuti' lecture series is to enhance leadership skills, promote team building, and facilitate efficient work delivery through teamwork. Central Railway's forward-thinking approach to learning and development is aimed at empowering its employees and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.

The 'Anubhuti' initiative has received positive feedback from attendees, who have found inspiration and motivation through the insights shared by experienced and successful individuals within the organization. Central Railway remains committed to organizing such valuable lectures and further nurturing the professional growth of its workforce.

