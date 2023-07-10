Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety With Fire Detection And Suppression Systems Installation

PTI

In a significant move to ensure passenger safety, the Central Railway (CR) has successfully installed fire detection and suppression systems in all non-air conditioned coaches of long-distance trains. The installation process for the pantry cars is currently underway and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Additionally, out of the 137 power cars, only 6 remain to be equipped, with their installation scheduled for completion by September 2023.

Addressing concerns about fire safety, the CR has also taken the decision to equip 24 air-conditioned coaches of long-distance trains with fire detection and suppression systems in the current financial year (2022-2023).

A senior official of the CR, when questioned about the fire safety measures in local trains, revealed that the installation of fire detection and suppression systems in all coaches of local trains will be carried out gradually, further enhancing safety for commuters.

On Friday three coaches of the Falaknuma Express were caught fire while the train was crossing Yadadri district in Telangana. Prompt action was taken as the train was immediately halted near Bommaialli village. Fortunately, all passengers managed to escape the compartments before the flames spread, ensuring their safety. Keep in mind fire incidence of Falaknuma Express central railway decided to speed up the project of installations of fire detection and suppression systems in its all trains.

With the installation of fire detection and suppression systems in coaches, the Central Railway is making proactive efforts to enhance passenger safety and minimize the risk of fire incidents. These measures will provide passengers with a safer and more secure journey, both in long-distance and local trains.

"We decided to cover all trains long distance as well local trains gradually, process is now in full swing," said an official of CR.

"The Central Railway aims to prioritize the safety and well-being of its passengers and will continue to invest in modernizing and upgrading its infrastructure to meet the highest standards of safety and convenience," he said.