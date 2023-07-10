Maharashtra: Heavy Rainfall Causes Disruption In Train Movement In Bhusawal Division Of Central Railway

Heavy rainfall has led to severe water overflow on the tracks in Murtizapur- Mana section of Bhusawal at around 6.50 pm on Monday, resulting in a temporary halt of both up and down train traffic in the section for safety reasons, an official informed on Monday

"The overflowing water has washed out the ballast, requiring immediate efforts to recoup and restore the tracks. As a consequence, over a dozen trains have been rescheduled, and several others have been diverted to alternative routes," he said adding that few of them are Mumbai bound trains.

To assist stranded passengers, catering stalls have been opened throughout the night at various stations, including Nagpur, Wardha, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Pulgaon, Sindhi, Narkhed, Amla, Betul, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Khandwa, Manmad, and Nashik.

In addition, "May I Help You" booths have been set up at Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Khandwa, and Nashik stations to provide information and assistance to passengers. At the Nagpur station, a dedicated booth has been established specifically to address inquiries about the incident in the Bhusawal Division, where heavy rainwater overflow on the tracks between Murtizapur and Mana section has led to the disruption in train services since 6:50 pm.

Railway authorities are working diligently to rectify the situation, with the focus on ensuring the safety of passengers and restoring normalcy to train operations as soon as possible. Passengers are advised to stay updated through official announcements and make use of the available facilities for their convenience.