Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails at Bhusawal Railway Yard, No Injuries Reported

Seven coaches of a goods train heading towards the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) derailed at Bhusawal Railway Yard. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident which occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday.

According to a railway official from the Central Railway (CR), the mishap took place as the containers were being transported from Nagpur to the JNPT in Mumbai. This incident took place when the train was about to depart from Bhusawal yard to JNPT.

Since the incident occurred within the yard premises, there were no disruptions reported in the movement of passenger trains.