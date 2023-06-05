 BREAKING: Days after Balasore accident, another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBREAKING: Days after Balasore accident, another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh

BREAKING: Days after Balasore accident, another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh

According to Odisha TV news, five wagons of a goods train carrying limestone have been derailed in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
BREAKING: Days after Balasore accident, another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh |

In less than 72 hours of the Balasore train accident that claimed 275 lives in a triple train crash, another crash was reported in Odisha's Bargarh on Monday. According to Odisha TV news, five wagons of a goods train carrying limestone have been derailed in the incident. Reportedly, there were no casualties in the incident. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe.

This is a breaking news. More details are awiated.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Vijay Goel loses cool, snatches mobile phone from a girl's hand during discussion on stray...

WATCH: Vijay Goel loses cool, snatches mobile phone from a girl's hand during discussion on stray...

Heatwave conditions predicted in several states for next 4 days; check details inside

Heatwave conditions predicted in several states for next 4 days; check details inside

UP: 33 arrested following clash at Noida college between guards and students; shocking visuals...

UP: 33 arrested following clash at Noida college between guards and students; shocking visuals...

BREAKING: Days after Balasore accident, another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh

BREAKING: Days after Balasore accident, another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh

Bihar Bridge Collapse: BJP & RJD engage in verbal spat; Will Nitish resign, asks Amit Malviya

Bihar Bridge Collapse: BJP & RJD engage in verbal spat; Will Nitish resign, asks Amit Malviya