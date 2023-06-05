BREAKING: Days after Balasore accident, another goods train derails in Odisha's Bargarh |

In less than 72 hours of the Balasore train accident that claimed 275 lives in a triple train crash, another crash was reported in Odisha's Bargarh on Monday. According to Odisha TV news, five wagons of a goods train carrying limestone have been derailed in the incident. Reportedly, there were no casualties in the incident. Police have already reached the spot and begun a probe.

This is a breaking news. More details are awiated.