Mumbai: Man Booked For Dowry Death Of 24-Yr-Old Wife In Mankhurd; Deceased's Family Alleges Relentless Harassment

Pixabay

Mumbai: The Trombay police recently initiated legal proceedings against a man following the tragic demise of his 24-year-old wife, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. The woman reportedly took her own life at their residence in Mankhurd, prompting an investigation in the matter. The husband, identified as an engineer, faces charges under section 304 B (Dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the report citing police officials, on the night of May 10, the husband discovered the house locked from within. Despite his repeated attempts to enter the house, his wife did not respond. Resorting to breaking down the door, he purportedly discovered her lifeless body hanging inside.

Woman Faced Relentless Mental And Physical Harassment

The couple married on May 21 the previous year. Allegations from the deceased's parents, residing in Nashik, suggested that their daughter was going through relentless mental and physical harassment from her husband due to their inability to fulfill his dowry expectations.

The husband reportedly demanded a gold chain during the wedding festivities. However, due to financial limitations, the parents could only provide ₹50,000 in cash and other items. Later, the deceased woman, completed her education in D Pharma and secured a job at a medical store in Pune, where the couple initially resided.

Husband Used To Take All Of Her Salary Each Month

During their time together, the wife allegedly confided in her parents about her husband's persistent demands for money and gold chains, further telling them that he used to take all of her salary.

Approximately two to three months before the tragic incident, the woman's job relocation to Mumbai prompted the couple's shift to the Maharashtra Nagar area in Mankhurd. A week preceding the incident, the wife's deteriorating health led to her parents' visit to the city, during which they became aware of her husband's alleged mental harassment.

Repeated complaints to her parents regarding her husband's conduct, coupled with the strain of the situation, ultimately led to her tragic decision to end her life, as per the allegations made by the woman's family.

Case Filed In The Matter

The family, upon arriving in Mumbai, lodged a formal complaint with the Trombay police station, thereby instigating legal action against the husband.