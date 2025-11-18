 Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link Project

Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link Project

MMRDA has achieved a major milestone on the Andheri–JVLR Missing Link by launching a 52-metre steel span at the busy Infinity Mall junction. Executed in a highly constrained transit zone between Metro Lines 2A and 6, the operation marks a crucial step toward easing east–west travel and cutting congestion across Andheri and JVLR in the coming months, officials have said.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
MMRDA Executes Key Engineering Operation on Andheri–JVLR Missing Link | FPJ Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed a critical construction stage on the Andheri–JVLR Missing Link project with the launch of a 52-metre steel span at the heavily congested Infinity Mall junction in Andheri West.

High-Precision Operation in a Complex Transit Zone

The span comprising 12 steel composite girders weighing 46.5 MT each, totalling 558 MT was installed in one of Mumbai’s most complex transit zones. The location posed major logistical challenges, with the under-construction Metro Line 6 above the alignment and the operational Metro Line 2A running at mid-level.

Engineers had minimal space for manoeuvre, requiring meticulous planning to ensure the launch was completed without affecting metro services or public movement.

FPJ Shorts
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link Project
Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link Project

Teams Coordinated to Maintain Safety and Stability

According to MMRDA officials, the installation demanded continuous coordination between multiple technical teams to maintain structural stability and safety. The newly launched span forms a crucial link between the Missing Link corridor and the Metro double-decker system being developed along the route.

Project to Ease East–West Travel in Andheri

The Andheri–JVLR Missing Link project (flyover) is designed to streamline east–west connectivity by linking Andheri West’s Link Road to Poonam Nagar on the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

Currently, commuters are forced to navigate the severely congested SV Road junction and the Western Express Highway, causing significant delays during peak hours.

Read Also
Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Woman Duped Of ₹1.08 Crore By Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Director General Of...
article-image

Travel Time Expected to Drop to Under 20 Minutes

Once completed, the new corridor is expected to allow vehicles from Swami Samarth Nagar to bypass both choke points and reach Poonam Nagar in under 20 minutes. Officials say the project will reduce travel time, fuel consumption, and emissions.

MMRDA Reaffirms Commitment to Better Mobility

With this milestone, MMRDA said it remains committed to delivering a faster and more efficient mobility network for Mumbai. “We are building the Mumbai of tomorrow, one breakthrough at a time,” the agency added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And...

Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And...

Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link...

Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link...

ISRO Scientists And Gaganyaan Astronaut To Inspire Students At Amity University Mumbai’s 'Cosmic...

ISRO Scientists And Gaganyaan Astronaut To Inspire Students At Amity University Mumbai’s 'Cosmic...

Mumbai CNG Crisis: Damaged CNG Pipeline Restored, Supply Resumes

Mumbai CNG Crisis: Damaged CNG Pipeline Restored, Supply Resumes

Day 2: Long Queues Persist At Mumbai CNG Pumps As Pipeline Damage Disrupts Supply

Day 2: Long Queues Persist At Mumbai CNG Pumps As Pipeline Damage Disrupts Supply