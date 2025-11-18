Mumbai Infrastructure: MMRDA Installs Crucial 52-Metre Steel Span On Andheri–JVLR Missing Link Project

MMRDA Executes Key Engineering Operation on Andheri–JVLR Missing Link | FPJ Photo

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed a critical construction stage on the Andheri–JVLR Missing Link project with the launch of a 52-metre steel span at the heavily congested Infinity Mall junction in Andheri West.

High-Precision Operation in a Complex Transit Zone

The span comprising 12 steel composite girders weighing 46.5 MT each, totalling 558 MT was installed in one of Mumbai’s most complex transit zones. The location posed major logistical challenges, with the under-construction Metro Line 6 above the alignment and the operational Metro Line 2A running at mid-level.

Engineers had minimal space for manoeuvre, requiring meticulous planning to ensure the launch was completed without affecting metro services or public movement.

Teams Coordinated to Maintain Safety and Stability

According to MMRDA officials, the installation demanded continuous coordination between multiple technical teams to maintain structural stability and safety. The newly launched span forms a crucial link between the Missing Link corridor and the Metro double-decker system being developed along the route.

Project to Ease East–West Travel in Andheri

The Andheri–JVLR Missing Link project (flyover) is designed to streamline east–west connectivity by linking Andheri West’s Link Road to Poonam Nagar on the Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

Currently, commuters are forced to navigate the severely congested SV Road junction and the Western Express Highway, causing significant delays during peak hours.

Travel Time Expected to Drop to Under 20 Minutes

Once completed, the new corridor is expected to allow vehicles from Swami Samarth Nagar to bypass both choke points and reach Poonam Nagar in under 20 minutes. Officials say the project will reduce travel time, fuel consumption, and emissions.

MMRDA Reaffirms Commitment to Better Mobility

With this milestone, MMRDA said it remains committed to delivering a faster and more efficient mobility network for Mumbai. “We are building the Mumbai of tomorrow, one breakthrough at a time,” the agency added.