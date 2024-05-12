Mumbai Shocker: Woman Held For Illegally Adopting Baby Of Teen Rape Victim | File Photo

Investigating the 2021 case relating to the kidnap and rape of a minor and subsequent sale of her two babies, the Achole police have now arrested a married woman for illegally adopting one of the child. Three years ago, 16 people, including the parents of the victim, were booked for the girl's kidnap and rape, leading to pregnancy. In the FIR, the girl said that she was aged 15 years when she was first impregnated by one Mahindra Sutar, with whom she was in a relationship.

Upon finding out about the pregnancy, her parents took her to a local corporator Sangeeta Thorat. The victim said that the latter threatened Sutar with a rape allegation and asked him to pay Rs 4 lakh to avoid police case. Instead of aborting the baby or informing the police, the victim's parents and Thorat took her to RK Hospital in Nalasopara where doctors Kalpana Warang and Deepali Parmar delivered a baby girl in September 2021.

The teen further said that a few days later, a woman named Nisha Jagtap snatched her baby and that she later found out that it was her parents, who had sold the newborn to a childless couple. The minor alleged that she was again raped by one Rahil Khan in 2022 on the pretext of marriage. However, he left her upon hearing about her pregnancy. The girl’s parents once again took her away to Amravati where she delivered a baby, but it was taken away without her consent, the FIR said.

On Friday, the Achole police arrested Kiran Mohite, a resident of Nalasopara. The cops said that Mohite and her husband illegally adopted the victim's first daughter. However, the woman's advocate contended the claim, asserting that the adoption procedure was done legally through oral contract.

“The matter is with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). We will apply for legal custody of the baby,” said the advocate. The couple had been struggling for a child for many years and adopting this baby borught them joy, he added. Mohite has been remanded to judicial custody, while the CWC has taken custody of the baby till the next court hearing.