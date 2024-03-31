Mumbai: Woman Accuses Samta Nagar Police Of Inaction After Her Child Was Nearly Kidnapped In Kandivali

Representative Image

A 39-year-old woman, who saved her three-year-old child from being kidnapped in 2022, alleged that the Samta Nagar police are unwilling to take action despite more than a year to the incident. Deepti Joshi, who believes that her neighbour had plotted the failed abduction, accused that the cops had even closed the case without informing her. Joshi underlined that the investigation was reopened after she ran from pillar to post.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on October 19, 2022, when Joshi picked up her son from his pre-nursery school near her residence. While returning home around noon, three people, believed to be eunuchs, trailed her on an empty road in Lokhandwala Township, Kandivali East. They threatened her to part ways with her son.

Subsequently, two of the accused caught hold of Joshi and the third attempted to snatch the boy. They even assaulted her, but she managed to hold onto her child. Hearing her screams, the locals rushed to the scene, prompting the trio to flee.

Complain Registered At Samta Nagar Police Station

Based on her complaint, a case was filed under the Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 511 (attempting to commit offences) and 34 (common intention) at the Samta Nagar police station. However, almost one-and-a half-years later, the police are still attempting to identify and apprehend the accused.

Allegations Against Neighbour In Ongoing Investigation

On November 17, 2023, the police again recorded Joshi's statement, in which she levelled allegations against her neighbour and his wife. The woman said they are indirectly forcing her to leave the building. The FPJ has a copy of the statement, but the duo's names have not been included in the FIR. Senior officer Pravin Rane said, “The police have conducted a thorough investigation, but conclusive evidence has not been obtained. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Police's Discreet Submission Of Final Report Raises Concerns

Joshi said, “A year after the complaint was filed, the police submitted a final report without informing me. I approached senior officers and wrote letters to them, resulting in the case being reopened. However, the discreet submission of the final report is a serious matter. It seems the police are unwilling to take action.”