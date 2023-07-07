Bullet train: Bids Invited for 24 Train Sets Worth ₹11,000 Cr | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has commenced the bid process for the procurement of 24 E5 Series Shinkansen train sets for the high-speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. The train set will not only provide enhanced connectivity but will also be equipped with modern amenities, including state-of-the-art toilet systems and dedicated changing rooms for babies.

The bids, adhering to the loan conditions set by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), are expected to be submitted by the end of October.

Specially designed train sets

The 24 train sets will consist of 10 coaches each, accommodating up to 690 passengers. While the exact cost remains undisclosed, it is estimated to be around Rs11,000 crore. Furthermore, these train sets will be specially developed to withstand India’s diverse weather and pollution conditions.

With the first train scheduled to be operational between Vapi and Sabarmati in Gujarat by 2027. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor spans a total of 508km, with approximately 349km falling within Gujarat, making it the starting point for the first phase of the project.

In line with Japan’s commitment to the project, Suga Yoshihide, the former prime minister of Japan and chairman of the Japan India Association, recently visited the Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub in Ahmedabad. Leading a high-level delegation, Yoshihide emphasised the importance of the project for bilateral cooperation between the two countries.