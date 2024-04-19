 Mumbai News: Three Separate Fire Incidents Reported In Different Locations Within Eight Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Three Separate Fire Incidents Reported In Different Locations Within Eight Hours

Mumbai News: Three Separate Fire Incidents Reported In Different Locations Within Eight Hours

The first blaze erupted earlier today at a godown located in the Devidayal Compound, nestled within the Darukhana locality on Reay Road.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 02:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: In a span of just eight hours, Mumbai witnessed three separate fire incidents, keeping the city's emergency services on high alert.

First Incident At Reay Road

The first blaze erupted earlier today at a godown located in the Devidayal Compound, nestled within the Darukhana locality on Reay Road. The fire, which ignited around 10:30 am, prompted a swift response from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The fire was contained within the single-storey structure of the industrial estate, with no reported casualties. Despite facing challenges due to the intensity of the blaze, a comprehensive team consisting of firefighting personnel, local civic ward staff, Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) workers, and ambulance services, worked to bring the situation under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although the MFB classified it as a 'Level-3' incident, necessitating substantial resources and efforts for containment.

Read Also
Mumbai Fire: 4 Elderly Among 14 Injured In Blaze At Malad Building; Visuals Surface
article-image

Fire Incident At Hiranandani, Powai

In the second incident, reported at 11:19 am, a fire broke out near 90 feet road, close to Hiranandani in Powai West. The MFB swiftly responded, preventing casualties despite the fire affecting approximately 1500 square feet of area, comprising 12-15 hutments. The flames, fueled by electric wiring, household articles, clothes, and LPG cylinders, were successfully extinguished by a team comprising multiple agencies, including the MFB, Police, Adani, and ward staff. The deployment of firefighting resources, including Fire Engines, Foam Tenders, Jet Tenders, and Quick Response Vehicles, aided in containing the situation.

Read Also
Salman Khan House Firing: Both Shooters Sent To 10-Day Police Custody By Mumbai Court
article-image

Fire Incident In Malad

The third incident occurred in Malad West, near the Garib Nawaz Mosque in the Ambojwadi area. A fire erupted, reportedly caused by a short circuit in a nearby mobile network tower. The blaze, surrounded by hutments, caused significant damage to houses beneath the tower. Despite prompt dispatch of the fire brigade team, heavy traffic congestion, compounded by the area's slum status, posed challenges in reaching the site. The revelation that the mobile tower was illegal adds further complexity to the situation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Cyber Police Saves South Mumbai Businessman ₹35 Lakh From Courier Scam Gang

Mumbai News: Cyber Police Saves South Mumbai Businessman ₹35 Lakh From Courier Scam Gang

Mumbai News: Three Separate Fire Incidents Reported In Different Locations Within Eight Hours

Mumbai News: Three Separate Fire Incidents Reported In Different Locations Within Eight Hours

Mumbai: Owner Of Cafe In Malad Booked For IPL Betting On Rajasthan Royals And Kolkata Knight Riders...

Mumbai: Owner Of Cafe In Malad Booked For IPL Betting On Rajasthan Royals And Kolkata Knight Riders...

Mumbai: HC Asks NCB To Produce Evidence Against Sameer Wankhede In Inquiry Case

Mumbai: HC Asks NCB To Produce Evidence Against Sameer Wankhede In Inquiry Case

Salman Khan Residence Shooting: Crime Branch Pursues Anmol Bishnoi Gang's Connection, Investigation...

Salman Khan Residence Shooting: Crime Branch Pursues Anmol Bishnoi Gang's Connection, Investigation...