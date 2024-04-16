Salman Khan House Firing: Both Shooters Sent To 10-Day Police Custody By Mumbai Court

Mumbai: One of the accused who opened fire outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai on Sunday, being produced at Esplanade court in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. | PTI

Mumbai: A day after two shooters were arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj for allegedly firing gunshots outside Salman Khan's house, a Mumbai court sent both the accused to 10-day police custody on Tuesday. Both the shooters, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) were brought to Mumbai earlier today amid high security.

The firing incident at Galaxy apartments, which took place on a Sunday morning, allegedly involved these two assailants who opened fire 4-5 rounds at around 4-5 am outside the building before they made a swift exit from the scene. A total of 12 police teams were formed and an investigation was launched immediately in the matter.

Accused Travelled Through Public Bus To Kutch

According to sources, the accused fled Mumbai using a public transport bus. They purposely avoided returning to their hometown being aware that the police would search for them. Instead, they travelled to Kutch, where they stayed with relatives in the Mata No Madh village.

During their journey to Kutch, the accused smartly disposed of the pistol used in the attack. They threw the weapon into a river near Surat. Further, in an attempt to alter their identity and evade, both individuals got their haircut and shave done after they reached Kutch.

Joint Operation Led To Arrest Of Shooters

A joint operation by both the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Gujarat's Bhuj police led the arrest of the shooters yesterday. The Bhuj police then handed over the accused to Mumbai police for further probe.

Giving information about the operation, AR Zankant, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Kachchh, shared details, stating, "Mumbai Police was investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police informed the Kuchchh Police that the two accused had reached Kuchchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both the accused were arrested by Kuchchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang..."