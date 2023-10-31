Mumbai News: 'Stations Must File Case Even If Crime Committed Elsewhere' Says DGP | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) office has issued a circular stating that a police station is obliged to register a case even if the crime has not been committed within its jurisdiction.

The police should register the complaint – especially if it is from a woman – and then transfer it to the right station, the circular said, adding action will be taken against officers who refuse to take the FIR.

Police rarely follow provision, says DGP

There is a provision in the law that says that when a women comes in with a complaint, the police should register the case without assigning it an FIR number (‘zero number’) and transfer it to the right station. However, in reality, the police rarely follow the provision. For years now people have been complaining that police refuse to file cases that do not fall in their jurisdiction.

The Office of the Director General of Police has now resolved to tackle the problem and sent orders to all police stations under the signature of Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Suhas Warke. If the complainant, especially a female complainant, comes to the station the authorities should register a case without delay.

