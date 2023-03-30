Mumbai chawl stabbing case: Police doubt crime motive, custody extended till March 31 | Representative Image

In the chawl stabbing case, a court on Wednesday extended the police custody of Chetan Gala till March 31, after the cops asked for more remand time to ascertain the exact crime motive. Cops from the DB Marg police station doubt the story of the 54-year-old accused that he attacked his neighbours killing three of them as they provoked his wife against him. And, she consequently left him along with their children.

According to the police source, Gala had called his son a few days ago and asked him to come back to him, but the boy refused to come back home. Irked, he threatened to divorce his wife if she didn't reconcile, however, the woman remained firm on her decision.

Police doubt neighbors provoked his family

There used to be daily quarrels between the husband and wife and several times the neighbour intervened to pacify them, said the police in the court while demanding to extend Gala's custody. Highlighting the angle of frequent fights between Gala and his wife, the police said they doubt that he committed the offence just because neighbours 'provoked' his family.

On March 24, Gala attacked his neighbors with a knife and seriously injured five people; three of them died and two are still undergoing treatment.