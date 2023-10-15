Mumbai News: South-Bound Traffic Movement On WEH Disrupted After Car Catches Fire On Flyover Near Vakola; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A car caught fire on the flyover of the Western Expressway near the Vakola area on Sunday morning. This incident led to a huge traffic jam in the early hours of the morning in the western suburbs. It also affected the south-bound traffic, leading to its slow movement. A video of the burning car has surfaced on the internet.

In the video, one can see a car engulfed in flames on the side of the flyover. The front portion and the driver's side of the car can be seen completely in flames, with black smoke emerging out of the burning vehicle. The traffic can be seen halted behind the car as a protective measure to avoid any untoward incident further.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Traffic Police Shares Update

Mumbai Traffic Police posted an update on their official handle on social media platform X, giving an update on the incident. "Traffic Movement is slow moving At W.E.H south bound due to Car fire," said traffic police in its latest update. However, there were no reports of any injuries in the incident until this report was filed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A motorist travelling through the WEH at the time of the incident stated that the car involved in the incident seems to be a private cab. "All cars are being directed to travel from below the flyover after the incident," he further said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)