 Mumbai: 2 Killed, 3 Injured After Car Catches Fire Due to Accident Near Sion Hospital; Visuals Surface
"The incident took place near Sion Hospital where the car met with an accident and caught fire resulting in the on-the-spot death of two people while three others were seriously injured," the police said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
article-image
2 Killed, 3 Injured After Car Catches Fire Due to Accident | Aishwarya Iyer

Mumbai, September 11: Two people were killed and three were critically injured after a car met with an accident in Mumbai on Sunday, said Mumbai police. "The incident took place near Sion Hospital where the car met with an accident and caught fire resulting in the on-the-spot death of two people while three others were seriously injured," the police said.

All 3 injured have been admitted to the Sion Hospital

All three injured have been admitted to the Sion Hospital, the police added. According to the officials, there were five people in the car, who belong to the Mankhurd area of Mumbai, and they were all going towards Marine Drive for a party.

article-image

Earlier, 3 people were killed in an accident in Palghar

Earlier, on Wednesday, three people were killed and two were seriously injured after their car collided with a truck in the Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Car accident near Sion Hospital

Car accident near Sion Hospital | Aishwarya Iyer

The victims were travelling from Mumbai to Gujarat

The victims were travelling from Mumbai to Gujarat when the driver lost control of the car, resulting in it crossing the divider and colliding with the truck that was coming in the opposite direction, the police said. Three people travelling in the car died on the spot and two seriously injured people were sent for treatment, the police said.

Brothers who lost their lives

Brothers who lost their lives | Aishwarya Iyer

article-image

