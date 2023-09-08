Shocking Video Multi-Vehicle Accidents In UAE Shared By Abu Dhabi Police; Warning Against Distracted Driving Issued

Twitter

The Abu Dhabi Police, on its social media account, shared a disturbing video depicting harrowing accidents that occurred in the UAE capital.

The video showcases three separate accidents captured on camera.

The first accident shows a chaotic multi-vehicle collision involving five cars, in which one of the drivers was recklessly speeding and failed to pay attention to the slow-moving traffic ahead. Consequently, a collision occurred, triggering a domino effect that resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire.

In the second accident, a car collided head-on with the vehicle in front at an extremely high velocity, leading to damage to three cars.

Mirroring the second accident, a third accident shows a speeding car crashing into slow-moving traffic, culminating in a horrific collision and subsequent vehicle fires.

The authorities used this opportunity to remind motorists to remain vigilant and focused on the road at all times. The Abu Dhabi police also emphasised that serious accidents often result from various distractions such as mobile phones. Strongly condemning the use of technology during driving, the authorities discouraged making phone calls, taking selfies, or browsing social media while driving, reminding the public that the penalty for distracted driving is a fine of 800 dirham (Rs 18,087) and the imposition of four traffic points.