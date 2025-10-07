 Canadian PM Mark Carney Praises Donald Trump For Bringing 'Peace’ Between India & Pakistan - VIDEO
Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim nearly 50 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
New York/Washington: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday lauded US President Donald Trump for bringing "peace" between India and Pakistan, as he called the American leader a "transformative president".

"You are a transformative president. the transformation in the economy, unprecedented commitments of NATO partners to defence spending, peace from India, Pakistan through to Azerbaijan, Armenia, disabling Iran as the force of terror," Carney said during bilateral talks with Trump in the Oval Office, as Trump nodded.

Carney, who was elected prime minister in April, had visited the White House in May this year.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim nearly 50 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

