Video: 22-Yr-Old Gujarat Student Narrates Ordeal After Being Captured By Ukraine While Fighting For Russia

Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein | X/@sidhant

Ukrainan's military have captured an Indian national fighting for Russia, who has claimed Russia pulled him from jail and forced him into war with promises of freedom and money.

He says he didn’t want to stay in behind bars and hoped to escape once deployed to the front. The man has been idetified as Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein. He is from Gujarat's Morbi and had come to Russia to study in a university.

According to Fighters of Ukraine’s 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, they had taken prisoner man who was serving in Russia’s 3rd Army Corps. The Brigade shared a video clip of an interview with him.

Majoti can be heard saying that he was sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison on drug-related charges. He was offered the opportunity to sign a contract with the Russian military to avoid further punishment.

In September, he underwent 16 days of training. According to Majoti, it included basic handling of a rifle, grenade use and shooting.

"I didn't want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the 'special military operation' (Russia's term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine). But I wanted to get out of there," Majoti said.

"I came across a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3 kilometres (1-2 miles) away," he said. "I immediately put down my rifle and said that I didn't want to fight. I needed help."

On October 1, Majoti was sent on his first combat mission, where he spent three days. After an altercation with his commander, he surrendered to Ukrainian troops of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade.

He also claimed that although he had been promised money for joining the Russian military, he never received anything.

At least 12 Indians have been killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine, while 16 are missing, Deutsche Welle reported on Feb. 11.