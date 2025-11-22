US Shooting: Several Injured In Firing At Concord Christmas Tree Lighting in North Carolina; Video

Several people were injured in a shooting incident in the United States' North Carolina on Friday evening (local time). The incident took place during the downtown Concord Christmas tree lighting.
At the time of the firing, over 200 people were attending the event. According to reports, gunshots were heard at around 7:30 pm (local time). The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.
More details are still awaited.
