Mumbai News: Snag in cooling system of Western Railway's Churchgate-bound AC local irks passengers | Representative Photo

Passengers aboard a Churchgate-bound air-conditioned train faced inconvenience on Wednesday morning as the cooling system malfunctioned in two coaches. The issue was first reported at Bhayander station, causing delays and discomfort for those on board. However, Western Railway's technical staff swiftly responded and successfully resolved the problem when the train reached Churchgate.

According to sources, two coaches of a Churchgate-bound air-conditioned local train encountered air conditioning issues on May 24. As a result, the stoppage time of the train was extended at Bhayander, Mira Road, Dahisar, Borivali, and Bandra stations due to the chaos caused by affected passengers in both coaches.

Restoration work commenced soon

A senior official of Western Railway stated that restoration work promptly commenced after the problem was reported at Bhayander station and was successfully completed when the train reached Churchgate.

"The Train Escorting Staff promptly addressed the problem and effectively resolved the issue," said an official of WR.

Passengers say it was a 'horrible' experience

Passengers who endured the inconvenience expressed their frustration, emphasizing the need for greater attention to the maintenance and timely repair of essential facilities.

One passenger who travelled on the affected train described the experience as "horrible" and mentioned that, due to the lack of cooling, someone pulled the alarm chain at Bandra station. Consequently, the train was detained for nearly five minutes at the station.

Western Railway assures passengers of better service

Currently, Western Railway operates 79 air-conditioned local services on weekdays, catering to an average of approximately 90,000 passengers per day.

Western Railway authorities have reassured passengers that they are committed to providing a seamless travel experience and will take necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future. An official from WR stated, "Western Railway continues to improve its services and promptly address any issues. Passengers hope for uninterrupted and comfortable travel on their daily commute."