WR launches tracking of local trains on ‘Yatri app’

Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway, launched the WR line on‘Yatri’ app at Churchgate Station Concourse on 5th April, 2023. ‘Yatri’ app is a live-tracking application for Mumbaikars to track their local trains for daily commuting. This app is the official Mumbai local app made in collaboration with M/s CDP India Pvt. Ltd. for local passengers to use the live-tracking feature for WR Mumbai Suburban trains on the app. The app was launched in the presence of Prakash Butani – Additional General Manager of WR, Shri Pravin Chandra Parmar – Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Shri Niraj Verma – Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division, & Dronacharya Awardee Shri Dinesh Jawahar Lad, Cricket Coach and Padma Shri & Arjuna Award Ms. Diana Edulji, Former Indian Test Cricketer.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM WR Shri Misra in his address said that the app will be of utmost use for Mumbaikars traveling by WR’s Mumbai Suburban trains. In the age of GPS enabled devices everywhere, this app will assist passengers to see the location of the trains easily. He emphasized that the GPS live tracking will be of great use to passengers as they can plan their journey in a better way. Western Railway has installed GPS tracking devices in all its EMU rakes which will enable the app to provide real-time location of the local trains. Commuters will get authentic information regarding Train Live Updates & Announcements, Latest Timetable, Maps of major railway station & its amenities. The app also provides additional information such as on Mumbai Metro, Buses, etc. There is a section wherein the users can give their feedback.

Shri Thakur stated that commuters will not only be able to get the train’s live location on map, but also see it moving in action. In just 3 simple steps, commuters can view the live location. Commuters can find the nearest stations directly on the map, type the source station and track the local train of their choice, so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey. App users can also mark their favourite trains and route to give custom notifications. The geo-location of commuters will guide them to the nearest station and nearby points of interest. The ‘Yatri’ app also provides maps of the station alongwith amenities to help passengers navigate easily. Passengers also have easy access to railway and medical emergency contacts numbers. Tourists can also explore nearby tourist destinations and places to visit near the stations.

Shri Thakur further added that the app is Divyangjan-friendly as well. Divyang commuters who operate the phone via voice commands, can easily find their train’s live location by asking it through Google Assistant. They have to speak the command “Ok Google, Talk to Yatri Railways” and say the train number. Google Assistant would fetch the live location of that train via the Yatri App and speak out loud to the users.