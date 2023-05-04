 Mumbai: Western Railway's local train Virar-bound services hit due to technical snag
The local train services on Western Railway's Main line corridor was hit due to technical snag. Virar-bound local trains from Churchgate were running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to technical failure at Andheri station.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
On Thursday morning, local train services on Western Railway's Main line corridor was hit due to technical snag. Virar-bound local trains from Churchgate were running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to technical failure at Andheri station.

The Divisional Railway Manager, WR had earlier tweeted, "Slow local towards Virar from Churchgate are running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to a technical failure at Andheri Station."

Following up on the issue, the DRM in a later tweet said that the failure was recitfied. "Technical failure at Andheri has been rectified and slow local towards Virar from Churchgate are running on schedule," the tweet read.

More details awaited

