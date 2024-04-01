Mumbai News: Sierra Leone National Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Cocaine Seized At CSMIA | FPJ

The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai have intercepted a Sierra Leone national on suspicion of carrying drugs, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). A total of 74 capsules containing 1108 grams of cocaine, valued approximately at Rs11 crore, were purged from his body.

DRI's Successful Interception And Arrest Of Drug Smuggler At Mumbai Airport

According to the DRI, based on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the foreigner on March 28, 2024. “On questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India.

The passenger was produced before the Magistrate and as per the court order, he was admitted to the JJ Hospital,” the official said.

DRI Mumbai's Stringent Actions Against Drug Smuggling Syndicates

The passenger was arrested and remanded to Judicial Custody. This action reasserts DRI’s commitment to bust international syndicates involved in illegal smuggling of drugs into India despite the challenges of newer modus operandi being used. Last month, DRI Mumbai officials arrested a female Sierra Leone national for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at Rs19.76 crore.

The said woman had come from Nairobi to Mumbai. Examination of her luggage revealed that she was carrying cocaine in a moisturiser bottle, shampoo bottle, shoes and antiperspirants, officials said.