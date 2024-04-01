 Mumbai News: Sierra Leone National Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Sierra Leone National Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Mumbai News: Sierra Leone National Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport

Last month, .DRI Mumbai officials arrested a female Sierra Leone national for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at Rs19.76 crore

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Cocaine Seized At CSMIA | FPJ

The officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai have intercepted a Sierra Leone national on suspicion of carrying drugs, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). A total of 74 capsules containing 1108 grams of cocaine, valued approximately at Rs11 crore, were purged from his body.

DRI's Successful Interception And Arrest Of Drug Smuggler At Mumbai Airport

According to the DRI, based on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted the foreigner on March 28, 2024. “On questioning, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs and carrying the same in his body for smuggling into India.

Read Also
Bombay High Court Acquits Zimbabwe Woman Caught With 946 gm Cocaine Concealed In Stomach, Rectum
article-image

The passenger was produced before the Magistrate and as per the court order, he was admitted to the JJ Hospital,” the official said.

Read Also
Mumbai: DRI Apprehends Female Passenger From Sierra Leone With Cocaine Valued At ₹19.79 Cr...
article-image

DRI Mumbai's Stringent Actions Against Drug Smuggling Syndicates

The passenger was arrested and remanded to Judicial Custody. This action reasserts DRI’s commitment to bust international syndicates involved in illegal smuggling of drugs into India despite the challenges of newer modus operandi being used. Last month, DRI Mumbai officials arrested a female Sierra Leone national for allegedly smuggling cocaine valued at Rs19.76 crore.

The said woman had come from Nairobi to Mumbai. Examination of her luggage revealed that she was carrying cocaine in a moisturiser bottle, shampoo bottle, shoes and antiperspirants, officials said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC's Environment Department To Get Dedicated Staff With Approval Of 41 New Posts

Mumbai: BMC's Environment Department To Get Dedicated Staff With Approval Of 41 New Posts

Mumbai News: Sierra Leone National Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore At Chhatrapati...

Mumbai News: Sierra Leone National Held For Smuggling Cocaine Worth ₹ 11 Crore At Chhatrapati...

Mumbai News: Stalker Who Assaulted Woman With Rod Arrested By Kurar Police, To Be Produced In Court

Mumbai News: Stalker Who Assaulted Woman With Rod Arrested By Kurar Police, To Be Produced In Court

Mumbai: Woman Accuses Samta Nagar Police Of Inaction After Her Child Was Nearly Kidnapped In...

Mumbai: Woman Accuses Samta Nagar Police Of Inaction After Her Child Was Nearly Kidnapped In...

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory Over PM Modi's Visit For RBI Event On April 1; Check...

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory Over PM Modi's Visit For RBI Event On April 1; Check...