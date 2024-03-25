Mumbai: DRI Apprehends Female Passenger From Sierra Leone With Cocaine Valued At ₹19.79 Cr Concealed In Toiletries

In a recent case, based on Intelligence developed by DRI, one female passenger of Sierra Leone nationality who came from Nairobi to Mumbai on March 24 was apprehended by DRI officers at CSMI Airport, Mumbai.

Examination of her luggage revealed that the items she was carrying viz. shoes, moisturiser bottle, shampoo bottle and anti-perspirants were unusually heavy and rigid. Further examination revealed that all of these items contained a white powdery substance ingeniously concealed in them.

On testing the same using the field test kit, it tested positive for Cocaine. Total 1,979 grams of white powdery substance purported to be cocaine with an Illicit market value of approx Rs. 19.79 crore, was seized and the passenger was arrested following her statement. She was then produced in the Court and was remanded to judicial custody.

Further Investigation is in progress.

DRI has again shown high professional standards by unearthing these novel modus of concealment of the contraband, reinforcing it's commitment towards fighting drug menace in India.