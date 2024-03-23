Mira- Bhayandar: 32- Year Old Steals Auto, Ferries Passengers To Buy Drugs; Arrested

Representational Image

A 32-year-old drug addict has been arrested for allegedly stealing auto-rickshaws and ferrying late-night passengers to arrange money to buy narcotics. He used to abandon the vehicles when they ran out of fuel. So far, seven autos worth Rs7.69 lakh have been recovered from Shashikant Kamnor. Hailing from Karnataka, he used to live on a pavement in Borivali.

Navghar Police's Efforts In Tackling Auto-Rickshaw Thefts

Owing to the rising menace of rickshaw thefts, the Navghar police stepped up vigilance and deputed teams to scan the CCTV footage from around the crime spots. Led by senior Inspector Dhiraj Koli, the cops succeeded in spotting a suspect in the visuals.

Accused Arrested And Confesses To Crime

Acting on a tip-off, they finally nabbed Kamnor from Borivali's IC colony area on March 18, 24 hours after he stole an auto from the Navghar Road area. During sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime, revealing that he would steal autos parked at unguarded spots.

Accused Admits To Multiple Auto Thefts In Different Places

The accused also conceded to his involvement in similar cases reported from the limits of the Navghar police station in Bhayandar and the MHB police station in Borivali. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 379 (theft) and remanded to police custody.