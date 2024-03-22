MBVV Police Gets Though: 11 Landlords Booked For Not Providing Tenant Info

Madhukar Pandey, MBVV police commissioner | FPJ

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have registered cases against eleven landlords in Nallasopara for their failure to provide information while leasing out their flats, houses or any type of commercial establishments to tenants.

Stung by the alarming presence of foreign nationals illegally staying in the region, the MBVV police have been regularly issuing directives and creating awareness to remind property owners and estate agents about their duty of intimation before carrying out rental transactions.

The police had recently issued an order to this effect under section 144 (1) (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)-1973. Apart from landlords, it is binding upon establishments including- hotels, lodges, clubs and guest houses to submit details of their foreign tenants/ guests in the prescribed format to the local police station within 24 hours.

Our drive will continue: Pandey

“While landlords who do not abide by the rule will be liable for legal action, our drive will continue until the issue of such non-reporting as mandated by law is weeded out from the region,” warned police commissioner Madhukar Pandey.

Meanwhile, an offence under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC and provisions of the Foreigners Act has been registered at the Tulinj police station against 11 landlords who were arrested and produced before the court. Besides paying fines, convictions in such cases can also attract jail terms.

The mandate is also applicable for establishments and private companies who employ foreign nationals. It has come to light that some miscreants change their rental accommodations without intimation and manage to overstay in the country only because the landlords and agents do not abide by the rules. The Pragati Nagar and Moregaon area has become a favourite destination for Nigerian nationals seeking accommodation facilities, sources said.