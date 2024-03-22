Mira-Bhayandar: Viral Video Shows Chaotic Scenes During BJP Review Meeting To Appoint ‘Super Warriors’ Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls

Screengrab of the video showing chaotic scenes during BJP review meeting to appoint ‘Super Warriors’ ahead of Lok Sabha polls | FPJ

In a major embarrassment for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, chaos prevailed in the review meeting held in Bhayandar to appoint “Super Warriors” after members belonging to the two rival factions within the local party unit clashed with each other on Thursday evening.

The video clip of the chaos and unruly scenes that prevailed went viral on various social media platforms. The meeting was held at Hotel Blue Moon in Bhayandar (east) in the presence of senior BJP leader and election-in-charge, Jai Prakash Thakur. The party is staring at a virtual split owing to the widening rift between former district BJP chief Ravi Vyas and former legislator Narendra Mehta. After the organisers failed to mention the name of Vyas, the former district president who has been appointed as campaign chief (prachar pramukh) for the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment, his supporters raised an objection claiming that their leader and other die-hard supporters of the BJP were being deliberately side-lined by the Mehta-led faction.

Watch the video here:

Intense sloganeering by both factions

The war-of-words followed by intense sloganeering by supporters in favour of their respective leaders, has yet again exposed the widening rift within the party cadres which can dent Maha-Yuti's electoral fortunes for the Thane (25) parliamentary seat in the upcoming general elections. While Mehta alleged that the chaos was pre-planned to disrupt the meeting, Vyas remained unavailable for his comment on the issue. While the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has decided to field sitting MP- Rajan Vichare (UBT), the BJP-led Maha-Yuti (MY) is likely to offer the seat to the Shiv-Sena which is pondering over a few names as their candidate, source said.

Super-Warriors

'Super-Warriors' are party representatives appointed at the booth level who are entrusted with the responsibility of visiting homes of the voters and making them aware of the state and central government schemes.