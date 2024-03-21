 Mira- Bhayandar: MBMC Implements Strict Policies For Tax Property Clearance For Fire And Other NOCs
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
With less than ten days remaining for the final quarter of the current fiscal (2023-24) to end on 31, March, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which faces a daunting task of mopping-up arrears amounting more than Rs 59.31 crore has taken a tough stand by deciding to stop issuing permissions or no objection certificates (NOC) to applicants/establishments if their property tax is unpaid. 

Property Tax Clearance Required for Permissions And NOCs

Tax officials have issued a circular to departments including- town planning, license, fire and emergency services wing to ensure that property tax bills are cleared before dispensing any kind of permissions or NOC’s. Several commercial establishments like bars and eateries need to submit NOC’s while renewing their licenses/permits from agencies like the Food and Drug Authorities (FDA) and excise department. Urging tax-payers to clear their dues, municipal commissioner-Sanjay Katkar said, “Property tax revenue serves as a vital funding source for developmental projects. It has been decided that permissions and no objection certificates (NOC) will be issued only after the applicant submits tax-paid receipts.”    

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Offers Free Bus Rides For Female Commuters On World Women's Day
MBMC's Property Tax Collection: Challenges & Progress

Although collections amounting 280 crore had been projected for the current fiscal, the civic administration has anticipated Rs 232.72 crores owing to the presence of double and ghost entries in the tax registry. However, the tax department has managed to deposit a little over Rs.167.94 crore in its property tax kitty till 20, March, 2024.

The figures stood at Rs. 173.40 crore in the corresponding period (1, April to 20 March) last year. As per the MBMC registry, the total number of taxpayers (commercial and residential) is currently pegged at 3,58,030 out of which 2,79,860 have cleared their dues even as 78,170 are yet to respond to bills and notices issued by the tax department, this year.

Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC On Radar For Stamp Duty Evasions
MBMC Sees Significant Increase in Tax Collections

Notably, there has been a surge in collections through digital modes of payments including links on the municipal website and mobile application facilitated by the civic administration. This year, more than Rs 62.38 crore has been received from 1,09,021 taxpayers via digital payments.  

