More than five years after he kidnapped and robbed a Gujarat-based sand trader, the 48-year-old transporter was finally apprehended by the crime detection unit attached to the newly created Kashigaon police station.

The arrest was part of Operation All Out- a combing drive launched by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) to weed out suspected trouble mongers and fugitives ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The accused who has been identified as- Satyanarayan Ram Kailas Pal alias Lallu and his accomplices-Mubarak Ali Khan (48) and Ankush Agarwal (24) had mounted a brutal assault on the sand dealer-Yogesh Patel near Hotel Fountain in Kashimira before fleeing with his belongings including Rs.60,000 cash and other important documents on 13, March, 2019.

While Khan and Agarwal were arrested a few months after the crime, Lallu had managed to remain absconding by constantly changing his locations and identity. He was arrested from Kashimira during the Operation All Out on Tuesday night. During the single day drive, two wanted criminals were arrested, 11 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered, 17 suspected trouble mongers who could breach commit breach of peace were slapped with notices under section 107 (security for keeping peace) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), six cases under the prohibition act and 17 non-cognisable (NC) offences were registered under the Cigarettes or Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Apart from checking 54 lodges and verified the current activities of 17 history sheeters, 8 foreign national and externed goons, the police teams had set up barricades at 19 vulnerable spots and acted against 149 motorists under the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act as they checked a total of 397 vehicles.