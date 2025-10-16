Mumbai News: SGNP Draft Zonal Master Plan Sparks Outrage Among Tribals Over Rights Violation

SGNP | Representation Image

Mumbai: The tribal (adivasi) community residing inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Aarey and Yeoor are up in arms against the draft zonal master plan prepared by the BMC for development of Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ), claiming that the draft is violation of tribal rights. The SGNP Draft Zonal Master Plan (ZMP) is not only injustice against indigenous communities but also a missed opportunity to prepare Mumbai against the impacts of climate crisis, they say.

Last month, the BMC's development plan department prepared the draft ZMP for development of the ESZ of SGNP and called for citizens suggestions/objections. This was nine years after the Ministry of Enviornment, Forest and Climate Change notification to form such master plan. In 2021, the state forest department told the BMC to make the plan.

On Thursday, the members of Adivasi communities from SGNP, Aarey and Yeoor held a press conference highlighting the number of drawbacks and oversights with regards to the draft ZMP. President of Aadivasi Hakk Samvardhan Samiti, Dinesh Habale said, "We were never informed about the draft plan, nor was Forest Rights Committee. It was only after some enviornment activists showed us the 400-page draft prepared in English language, we learnt about it. 30-days time to read the lengthy document and register our opinions is not enough. Thus, we demand to not start working on final plan until the draft is published in Marathi for our better understanding and extend the deadline for registering suggestions/objections."

The deadline for registering suggestions/objections ended on Thursday. Senior officials from BMC clarified neither extension for suggestions/objections is possible nor publishing the draft in Marathi. "The draft is made after MOEFCC notification (central government), whose official language is not Marathi," a BMC officer said.

"So far what I understand, the draft ZMP is made divided SGNP in three sections, of which first two are kept open for construction activities. Hardly any area is kept totally reserved. Additionally, several Aadivasi Padas are not included in the draft and are clubbed with slums, so that they can put us under rehabilitation project and use our indigenous land for private projects" another tribal leader said. As per Habale, SGNP has 11 aadivasi padas, Aarey has 27 and Yeoor has 48.

"We need a more inclusive Zonal Master Plan that ensures the protection of our Eco systems in the Eco Sensitive Zone and recognise the rights of the Adivasi Community," Akash Bhoir, official from the forest rights commission said.

Around 5945 hectares of SGNP fall under the ESZ, which is partially located in the Mumbai suburban and Thane districts. The draft ZMP prepared by the BMC will be applicable for the municipal corporations of Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar and Palghar district.

