Can You Finally Own A Home In Mumbai? BMC Opens Applications For 426 Affordable Flats In Prime Locations

Big Opportunity for Middle and Low-Income Families in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: In a significant development for people dreaming of owning a home in Mumbai, especially those from economically weaker sections (EWS) and lower-income groups (LIG), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched the sale of 426 ‘inclusive housing’ flats from Thursday. These homes are targeted at individuals and families with an annual income of Rs 9 lakh or less.

The apartments are located in some of Mumbai’s prime and high-demand areas such as Kandivali, Goregaon, and Bhandup, with prices ranging between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Locations and Price Details of the Flats

The 426 affordable flats are spread across key areas in Mumbai including Borivali, Marol, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Byculla, and Kanjurmarg. The flat sizes range from 322 sq ft to 645 sq ft.

For the EWS category (annual income of Rs 6 lakh or less), 122 flats with an area up to 322 sq ft are available.

An additional 240 flats in Bhandup, acquired by the BMC, also fall under the EWS bracket.

For the LIG category (annual income of Rs 9 lakh or less), 64 flats up to 645 sq ft are available.

However, 27 flats in Kanjurmarg have been vacant since 2020 and will need minor repairs before occupancy.

Application Process and Lottery Timeline

The application process began on October 16 and will remain open until 5 PM on November 14. All applications must be submitted online through the official portal. After all entries are received, BMC will publish the final list of eligible applicants on November 18, followed by a transparent lottery draw on November 21 at 5 PM.

This entire process has been designed to maintain **transparency and fairness**.

First-Ever Sale Under New Housing Policy

This sale is historic because it marks the first time BMC is selling flats acquired under the new DCPR 2034 rules, which came into effect in 2018. The aim of these rules is to ensure housing for all in Mumbai.

How to Apply and Get Help

The application process is completely online to make it easier for applicants. Interested buyers can apply through the official website: [https://bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in](https://bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in)

For help with the application or eligibility-related issues, applicants can:

- Call BMC helpline at 022-22754553

- Email at [bmchomes@mcgm.gov.in](mailto:bmchomes@mcgm.gov.in)

- Visit the Assistant Commissioner, Estates Department at BMC Headquarters

Concerns Over Pricing

While BMC says the flat prices are set as per the **Ready Reckoner rates, some critics argue that the pricing—Rs 60 lakh and above—may not be truly "affordable" for many in the EWS or LIG categories, making the inclusive housing scheme appear symbolic rather than practical.