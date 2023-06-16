 Mumbai News: Senior Pointsman At Lower Parel Workshop Dies Due To Shunting Accident
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Senior Pointsman At Lower Parel Workshop Dies Due To Shunting Accident | Representative Image

In a shocking turn of events, a shunting accident occurred at the Carriage Repair Workshop in Lower Parel, Mumbai of Western Railway, resulting in the untimely death of a senior pointsman. The incident, which took place yesterday night, has left the workers and officers in a state of grief.

The deceased has been identified as Kasim Sheikh (44), who had been working  a Senior Pointsman in the workshop since last several years. Sheikh tragically lost his life due to injuries sustained during the shunting operation at the workshop on Thursday at around 11.09 pm.

article-image

Senior Official Says Negligence Caused Death

According to a senior official of Western Railway, prima facie its seems that the accident occurred as a result of alleged negligence on the part of Sheikh during the shunting operation. He was struck fatally during the process.

Sheikh Succumbed to His Injuries

After getting information  Railway Protection Force (RPF), and ambulance services were immediately dispatched to the spot. Their swift response ensured prompt medical attention for Sheikh, but unfortunately, his injuries proved to be fatal.

The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the accident. 

