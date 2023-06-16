Karnataka Crime: Head Constable On Duty Crushed To Death Under Truck By Sand Mafia

A constable of Nelogi Police Station in Karnataka died on duty while trying to stop a tractor transporting illegally mined sand near Narayanpur in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi on Thursday. The cop who was killed has been identified as 51-year-old Mysore Chauhan.
The tractor driver allegedly ran over the police constable. A case was registered shortly after the incident happened and the accused was arrested, said police.
State Minister Priyank Kharge reacts
State Minister Priyank Kharge said, "I have once again given strict orders to the police department to immediately take legal action against illegal sand mining. An investigation has been ordered into the incident," he said.
Locals of Narayanpura complained about illegal sand mining
According to local reports, several complaints were received by police from the locals of Narayanpura regarding illegal sand transportation. Constable Mysore Chauhan's posting in the area was to keep a check on the illegal transportation of sand.
However, reports claimed that Chauhan was riding his bike when he was mowed down by a tractor. A case was registered and investigations in the case are already underway. Chauhan belonged to Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, according to local media reports.
Problem of illegal sand mining in Karnataka
The state of Karnataka is no stranger to illegal sand mining. In 2018, the collapse of the Mularpatna Bridge had led to a big debate on the issue of illegal sand mining as locals had alleged that sand mafia was illegally digging up and collecting sand from around the base of the collapsed bridge. The locals had said that the excessive and illegal mining around the bridge had weakened the foundation of pillars of the bridge.
From time and again, various tribunals and environmental bodies have warned about the sand mafia operating in Karnataka. However, despite stringent measures and laws, the menace of illegal sand mining continues unabated in the state and the killing of the head constable in Kalaburagi is the latest fallout due to illegal mining.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)