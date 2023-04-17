Bihar shocker! Woman officer dragged by sand mining goons in Patna's Bihta; 44 people arrested as VIDEO goes viral | ANI video screengrab

In a shocking video emerging from Bihar's Patna, a woman officer from mining department was dragged, attacked by people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in the Bihta town.

Patna SSP confirmed on Monday that 44 people have been arrested in the matter and 3 FIRs have been filed while raids are underway to arrest others pertaining to the attack on the woman officer.

In the video, atleast 10-15 people are visible and a chaotic situation can be witnessed as the mining department officials have raided the area.

A large group of people are heard abusing loudly and pelting stones while in a distance a woman officer in uniform can be seen being dragged by a man in white shirt.

3 officers injured

Rajesh Kumar, SP, Patna (West) said, "a group of anti-social elements attacked a district mining officer while she was carrying out an operation related to sand mining in the area. 44 arrested while 3 have been injured including the district mining officer and two mining inspectors."