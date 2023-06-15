Mumbai Police Arrest Mayur Shinde For Giving Death Threats to Sanjay Raut And His Brother Sunil

Sanjay Raut and Sunil Raut | ANI

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested Mayur Shinde for allegedly threatening Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and his brother Sunil. Shinde has been sent to police custody till June 19 in connection with the case.

Shinde, along with Rizwan Ansari, Shahid Ansari, Akash Patel and Munna, gave death threats to Sanjay and Sunil.

"The accused (Mayur Shinde) is also a political activist and has a close association with local leaders from the eastern suburbs of the city. His social media profile also shows his pictures and videos with MLA Sunil Raut," Mumbai Police said.

The first information report (FIR) in this connection was registered at the Kanjurmarg police station last week. The police had initially arrested two persons, who during their interrogation revealed the names of a few others, the police official said.

The reason behind the threat calls is being probed.

Death threat on call

Sunil Raut had received a call in which the person on the other side threatened to shoot him as well as his brother Sanjay Raut, he said.

Sanjay Raut also said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar getting a threat on social media was a serious issue, claiming that moves were afoot to instil fear in the opposition. (With PTI inputs)

