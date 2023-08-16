Mumbai News: Senior Citizens Day Care Centres To Be Set up In City

Senior citizens | Representational Pic

Mumbai: In the BMC's initiative for the elderly, an old age home is being constructed at Goregaon East. Along with this, the civic planning department now has plans to set up day care centres for senior citizens. One such centre will be opened in the western suburbs. The centres at other places will be opened if the idea succeeds.

Mumbai’s draft development plan 2014-2034 had provision for old-aged homes. While the idea of a day care centre came up after receiving a demand from citizens. As per the proposal of the planning department, the care centre will be a place where senior citizens can spend some time, can sleep, eat and will also have facilities that will refresh their minds.

Senior citizens daycare centers

The centre will be set up in civic amenity spaces and will be run by NGOs. They will have to offer various facilities and carry out the activities of the centre. The BMC is planning to start one such centre each in all the 24 administration wards across the city, if it receives a good response from senior citizens. The BMC would have to look for spaces available in wards to set up care centres. The decision to increase the number of centres will be taken after taking a review for six months.

