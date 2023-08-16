Mumbai: BMC Panel To Look Into Ease Of Doing Business

File Pic

The BMC has appointed a committee of nine officials to look into difficulties faced by people while obtaining various licences and bring in transparency to the process. Under its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative, the BMC brought several changes and transparency in issuing and renewing trade licences for the business community. However, the authorities were still receiving complaints about difficulties in getting licences.

As per the directions of Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde, a panel has been formed to work on it. The committee will be headed by Vishwas Shankarwar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) Zone 4.

DMC (Special) Sanjog Kabre, DMC (Health) Sanjay Kurhade, Executive Health Officer Daksha Shah, Chief Engineer (Development Plan) Sunil Rathod, Chief Officer (Business Development) Shashi bala, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner (K West) Prithviraj Chauhan, and Executive Engineer Sanjay Nirmal are the other members.

The BMC has appealed to citizens to send suggestions to chief.bdd@mcgm.gov.in regarding trade licences, restaurant licence, factory licence, etc, issued under Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 390.

