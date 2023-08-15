Mumbai News: 450 Complaints Before Guardian Minister Mangal Lodha in BMC Office

Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File pic

Mumbai: Around 450 citizens of different wards of Mumbai have put their grievances before the Guardian minister Mangalprabhat Lodha in his newly-inaugurated office in BMC headquarters.

There were complaints regarding Apala Dawakhana, Bad roads, potholes, inadequate toilets, sewage water line, Parking, complaints related to hospitals were mentioned before the in more in numbers.

On the direction of Guardian Minster Lodha Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Mrudula Ande was appointed as nodal officer between office of the Guardian minister and BMC. Last week, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Municipal Commissioner, P.Velrasu had also visited guardian minister's office for the discussion on various issues.

Former group leader of BJP Prabhakar Shinde said "Everyday citizens are visiting this office and put their grivances. Assistant commissioner, Mrudula Ande had also seated here for the co ordination. BMC officers also cooperating to resolve the complaints."

'Sheer violation of constitutional values'

The office of the Guardian minister Lodha in BMC become the power center from last one month.

UBT Shivsena MP Arvind Sawant slammed BJP over the opening of office in the BMC. while speaking to FPJ he said " This is sheer violation of constitutional values. In the history of BMC no guardian minister had ever occupied office in the BMC head quarter. Even, BMC law doesn't permit office to guardian minister. But here dictatorship is going on. BMC officers are being called and scolded in the office. Last week, BMC commissioner and another additional commissioner were called in the guardian ministers office, it shows how helpless commissioner is in front of guardian minister."

"Constitution of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar had given freedom to all the local bodies to run by themselves but here BJP is curbing those freedom to win elections. if Lodha is gaurdian minster of Mumbai Suburban then he should go to the Collector office.why is he coming to BMC headquarter," Sawant added.