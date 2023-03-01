The Maharashtra Telugu Manch, in association with several other Telugu organisations, is organising a fund-raiser at the Fine Arts Hall, Chembur, on March 4 (Saturday) from 2.30pm to 10pm to raise funds for Anand Nilayam Senior Citizens’ Home and Gaushala. SVR Srinivas, IAS, will preside over the function. Dr PV Ramana, the chairman of ITM Group of Educational Institutions, and noted Telugu film lyricist JR Rao will be the guest of honour and special guest, respectively.
Chembur: Maharashtra Telugu Manch organises fundraiser for senior citizen's home and Gaushala
Noted Telugu film lyricist JR Rao will be the special guest for the event.
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 09:28 PM IST