e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChembur: Maharashtra Telugu Manch organises fundraiser for senior citizen's home and Gaushala

Chembur: Maharashtra Telugu Manch organises fundraiser for senior citizen's home and Gaushala

Noted Telugu film lyricist JR Rao will be the special guest for the event.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Anand Nilayam Senior Citizen Home Services | Facebook

The Maharashtra Telugu Manch, in association with several other Telugu organisations, is organising a fund-raiser at the Fine Arts Hall, Chembur, on March 4 (Saturday) from 2.30pm to 10pm to raise funds for Anand Nilayam Senior Citizens’ Home and Gaushala. SVR Srinivas, IAS, will preside over the function. Dr PV Ramana, the chairman of ITM Group of Educational Institutions, and noted Telugu film lyricist JR Rao will be the guest of honour and special guest, respectively.

Read Also
Senior Citizens: Live with happiness can be the only axiom of life
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elgar Parishad case: HC seeks NIA’s response to Gadling’s plea

Elgar Parishad case: HC seeks NIA’s response to Gadling’s plea

Mumbai: Consumer forum directs transport company to pay value of goods it did not deliver

Mumbai: Consumer forum directs transport company to pay value of goods it did not deliver

Navi Mumbai: MVA to take a call on mega protest against PMC’s property tax collection on March 2

Navi Mumbai: MVA to take a call on mega protest against PMC’s property tax collection on March 2

Mumbai Cyber Safe: How scammers are committing online banking fraud with fake KYC update SMSes

Mumbai Cyber Safe: How scammers are committing online banking fraud with fake KYC update SMSes

Mumbai: Bikers with BMC & MCGM stickers spotted without helmets near Matunga; (WATCH)

Mumbai: Bikers with BMC & MCGM stickers spotted without helmets near Matunga; (WATCH)