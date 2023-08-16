Mumbai News: Rise In Dengue Cases, 317 This Month So Far | representative pic

Mumbai: Monsoon ailments continue to double in the last seven days across the city compared to the first week of this month. As per the data provided by the civic health department, there were 157 dengue cases in the first week of August which has now increased to 317 until August 13, which means 100% rise. Similarly, other illnesses such as Malaria, Leptospirosis and Gastroenteritis have also doubled during the same period.

There is no significant rise in swine flu, hepatitis and chikungunya cases. A BMC health officer said that there is a slight rise in malaria cases. He said it is not alarming and surveillance activities are underway.

Malaria cases see rise

“We have observed a slight rise in malaria cases compared to the first week of August. In June, we recorded 676 malaria cases, and in July, the number rose to 721,” the officer said.

Dr Avinash Supe, gastroenterologist at Hinduja Hospital and former dean of KEM Hospital said there is an unexpected surge in dengue and gastroenteritis cases across Mumbai as most of the patients in the hospitals are for dengue treatment. Patients with similar symptoms are flocking to hospitals for treatment.

“Humid conditions provide a suitable environment for bacteria to grow. Roadside food must be avoided. Also, improper handling or inadequate cooking of food adds to the digestive issues,” he said.

'Severity of infection is low'

A senior doctor from the private hospital said, “Cases are not much alarming but per day 15 to 20 cases are seen, of which few required hospitalisation, while others are treated at OPD level. Moreover the severity of infection is low,” he said. However, the civic body said while there has been no increase in waterborne diseases, an increase in vector-borne diseases was registered.

“Most of the cases were mild and being managed at outpatient clinics. Moreover, if an individual has waded through stagnant rainwater, they should take preventive treatment as recommended by a physician within 72 hours,” said Dr Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer, BMC.

To prevent leptospirosis, the BMC has advised people to avoid wading in rain or puddles and refrain from walking barefoot during heavy rains. If exposed to stagnant rainwater, people should opt for prophylactic treatment as per medical advice.

Illnesses registered from

August 1 to 13

Number of cases

462

Malaria

317

Dengue

429

Gastroenteritis

151

Leptospirosis

90

Swine flu

11

Chikungunya

15

Hepatitis