Mira-Bhayandar: Spurt In Dengue, Malaria Cases Puts MBMC On High Alert

Mira-Bhayandar: The health department attached to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is on alert mode to prevent the further outbreak of water-borne diseases like malaria and the fatal dengue illness during the monsoon season. The twin-city has reported 72 dengue and 24 malaria cases in the past three months between May and July. While some of the patients have recovered, the condition of others is said to be stable. 159 dengue and 34 malaria cases were reported in the corresponding period last year.

Sudden spurt in water-borne diseases

The number of suspected dengue and malaria cases was limited to 11 and 8 respectively till the end of June, indicating a spurt in July. Apart from implementing preventive measures like fogging and fumigation, the civic administration has launched a massive publicity campaign, to create awareness among people on dengue and how to control the mosquitoes. Moreover, 32 dedicated team’s comprising multi-purpose workers (MPW) from the local public health centres (PHC) are in a combat mode visiting each and every locality. The health department has issued notices to around 65 developers warning them of action if they fail to implement preventive measures at their on-going under construction sites in the twin-city.

Unlike their Mumbai counterparts, which is empowered to take legal action against mosquitoes-breeders, the MBMC ‘s role is limited to issuing toothless notices, as its proposal seeking powers to prosecute violators, has been biting dust with the state government for the past more than a decade.

Areas found ignoring mosquito-breeding spots to be penalised

As per the contents of the notice, construction sites found ignoring prospective breeding spots will face action in the form of imposition of stays on building permissions under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act-1949 and sections 268 and 269 of the IPC for Public and Negligent Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

Taking good care of surroundings

Stressing upon the importance of preventive measures for dengue control and the urgent need to prioritize the elimination of mosquito breeding sites, civic chief Dilip Dhole said, “We have augmented our manpower and appointed dedicated teams to inspect all wards on a regular basis, However, citizens should also ensure clean surroundings and make efforts to ensure water stagnation does not take place.” Meanwhile several housing societies have woken up to the spread of the disease, discouraging flower pots and checking for indoor breeding spots.

