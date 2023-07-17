Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Forms Special Squads To Combat Dengue, Malaria

To prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases like malaria and the fatal dengue illness during the monsoon, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to prosecute those people whose premises are found to be breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Apart from implementing preventive measures like fogging and fumigation, the civic administration has launched a massive publicity campaign, to create awareness among people on dengue and how to control the mosquitoes.

32 teams visiting every locality

Moreover, 32 dedicated team’s comprising multi-purpose workers (MPW) from the local public health centres (PHC) are in a combat mode visiting each and every locality. The health department has already issued notices to developers warning them of action if they fail to implement preventive measures at their on-going under construction sites in the twin-city.

Construction sites found ignoring prospective breeding spots will face action in the form of imposition of stays on building permissions under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act-1949 and sections 268 and 269 of the IPC for public n and negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

Residents told to follow simple precautionary measures

The MBMC has appealed people to follow some simple precautionary measures to combat spread of epidemic such as by tightly closing the water tanks with lids, keeping the surroundings clean and hygienic, covering the vent pipes of toilets with filters, carrying out Abate treatment in large water storage containers or tanks and consult a doctor or the nearest PHC immediately if suffering from high-grade fever.

“People should promote clean surroundings and make efforts to ensure water stagnation does not take place,” said civic chief Dilip Dhole. Apart from stray cases reported from slums, dengue cases are found to be more prevalent in posh residential pockets as indoors, the aedes mosquito breeds in feng-shui plants, flower pots, fish tanks and unused tyres.

"At present 11 suspected dengue patients and 8 cases of malaria have been detected in the twin-city," said health in-charge, Dr. Nandkishore Lahane.

The MBMC has armed itself with 30 tempos equipped with fumigation machines to ensure that sanitation workers can reach a much larger area to make the exercise easy and effective.

