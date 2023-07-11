Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC Launches 'Operation Rudra' For Cleanliness In Slums

Aimed at giving a facelift and keeping slum clusters clean with hygienic surroundings, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has geared up to launch Operation “Rudra” (rapid urban development and rejuvenation action). As a pilot project the operation will be launched for a fortnight in two sprawling slum clusters including Jai Ambe Nagar and Ganesh Dewal Nagar in Bhayandar.

After reviewing the results, the dedicated cleanliness and awareness drive will be replicated in other slum settlements. There are a total of 36 small and big sized slum settlements in the twin-city. While bins for collecting dry and wet garbage will be placed at every nook and corner, different sanitation inspectors will be appointed to monitor one-by-lane of the slum and pay personal visits to every household twice a day, to ensure that residents do not litter waste in the open or open drains. The inspectors will have to take pictures of the work done by them for effective implementation.

Read Also Navi Mumbai News: NMMC conducts cleanliness drive in Airoli

Warning to local shopkeepers against using plastic bags

The civic administration has already issued a warning to local shopkeepers refraining them from using thin plastic bags or any other non-disposable packaging material. The drive will not only focus on garbage collection, but also on the cleaning of small drains and community toilets. Apart from giving a facelift and encouraging cleanliness, the main thrust of the civic administration is to ensure that drains are free from any garbage.

There are around 155 major and minor nullahs in the twin-city which measure up to more than 240 km. It is observed that heavy encroachment in the form of illegal huts have mushroomed alongside some of the nullahs which get clogged due to rampant dumping of waste into them, leading to waterlogging even after the pre-monsoon desilting operations.

Troupe of artists has been called to perform to spread awareness

Apart from distribution of pamphlets and public announcements, a troupe of artists has also been roped in to conduct street plays to spread awareness about sanitation and cleanliness. “It had come to light that unhealthy living conditions prevailed in some of the slum pockets due to improper disposal of solid waste and lack of awareness about the health issues that follow. So, it was decided to launch a special drive in the form of Operation Rudra,” said a civic official.

Read Also Axis Bank organizes cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai