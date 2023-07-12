Mira-Bhayandar: Aiming To Perform Better, MBMC Seeks Citizen Feedback For Swachh Survekshan

In a bid to ensure that the twin-city gets a higher ranking in the eighth edition of the Swachh Survekshan (SS) under the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0, this year, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has appealed to the residents to give their free and frank feedback on various online platforms facilitated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Citizens can give their feedback by using any of the five methods including- Swachhata app, Vote For Your City app, MyGov.in and QR code-based or by logging into sbmurban.org/feedback.

'Waste to Wealth'

The month-long survey will remain open for receiving feedback till August 15, 2023. The theme of SS-2023 is ‘Waste to Wealth’- one of the key objectives under the mission aimed at promoting circularity in waste management. Participants need to give their feedback on various parameters by answering nine questions in a Yes or No format.

Read Also Bavdhan Gears Up For Massive Cleanliness Drive On June 25

The RRR model

The questions revolve around-daily waste collection from households, segregation of dry and wet waste at source, cleanliness status of drains or nullahs, quality of services and functionality of community toilets, awareness about the RRR (reduce, reuse, recycle) model, information about finding nearest public toilet on digital maps, overall cleanliness of your city and neighbourhood.

“It is my strong belief that cleanliness and environmentally friendly initiatives are not only about rankings but it’s our commitment and duty to keep the city clean and green all year round. However, active participation of citizens in the survey will help us further improve services and higher rankings will encourage our personnel who have been toiling hard to ensure cleanliness in the twin-city,” said municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole.

MBMC bagged ''Best City in Citizen Feedback' award

Before submitting feedback, the participants will have to enter details including-mobile number (to get and validate an OTP), location, gender and age. After observing that during surveys, there is an enhanced level of activities, field assessment of processing facilities has been introduced in SS-2023. Notably, the MBMC had bagged the “Best City in Citizen Feedback” award in SS-2022.