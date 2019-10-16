Mumbai: MBMC stares at dengue sting

Bhayandar: The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) claims to have embarked on a cleanliness drive by its active participation in the Swachh Bharat campaign. However, the civic body seems to be fighting a losing battle with dengue. It has issued toothless notices, sans follow-up action against potential mosquito breeding sites, especially under-construction buildings in the twin-city.
This is evident from the fact four suspected dengue patients were detected adjacent to an under-construction site in Ramdev Park, Mira Road. Thanks to the negligence of local developers, the region is staring at an epidemic after several people living in the vicinity were reported to be down with fever for a week now.
Most contractors deployed by developers have turned the construction sites into perfect breeding pools, even as the health department remains a mute spectator to such a serious health crisis.
The agency claims to have conducted a survey and served notices to 190 under-construction projects to alert the developers and supervisors to ensure there are no mosquito breeding spots. The move was part of a campaign to tackle the mosquito menace to curb vector-borne diseases — dengue and malaria. However, most have ignored the notice.
Unlike their Mumbai counterparts, which is empowered to take legal action against mosquitoes-breeders, MBMC ‘s role is limited to issuing toothless notices, as its proposal seeking powers to prosecute violators, is biting dust with the state government for the past more than 7 years.
