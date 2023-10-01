Mumbai News: Residents Of Malabar Hill Form Committee To Avoid Shelling Of Trees In Reservoir Project

The residents of Malabar Hill have established a core committee aimed at proposing an alternative location to save the 389 trees slated for removal during the reconstruction of the Malabar Hill reservoir project. This decision was reached during a public meeting held at the iconic Hanging Garden on Sunday evening.

Following a public hearing at the BMC headquarters last week, the BMC removed the notices posted on 389 trees in and around the Hanging Gardens in Malabar Hill on Saturday. However, citizens are urging a halt to the ongoing work at Malabar Hill and the development of alternative plans for constructing a new tank for the reservoir.

Dr. Nilesh Baxi, an ALM member from Breach Candy, stated, "A core committee of 12 members has been formed to engage with civic officials and propose alternative locations for the new tank. The committee will convene twice a week and will present its final recommendations within six weeks." Dr. Baxi will lead the committee.

Susieben Shah, the general secretary of the Malabar Hill Citizens Forum responsible for 'The Priyadarshani Park and Sports Complex' on Nepean Sea Road, emphasized, "Until the proposal to construct a new water tank on Malabar Hill reservoir is abandoned, and the BMC works out a viable alternative, the issue will persist."

The meeting was attended by local MLA and cabinet minister MP Lodha, who pledged his support to residents in preserving green spaces. Activist Zoru Bhathena provided residents with project details, and other locals proposed solutions for repairing the existing water tank.

